Search underway for drowning victim in Ohio River, Indiana DNR confirms

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are searching for a drowning victim last seen Saturday evening in the Ohio River near Fourteen Mile Creek.
According to a press release, conservation officers as well as Louisville Metro Police Water Patrol, the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, and the Charlestown Fire Department responded to a call of a person in the water around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Responders searched by boat and used various sonar devices to attempt to locate the victim where they were last seen.
The search continued until late Saturday night and resumed Sunday morning.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
