1 teenager injured in Algonquin neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday afternoon leaves a teenager injured.
Calls came in on reports of a shooting on the 1600 block of Brashear Drive at 3:46 p.m., according to Metrosafe.
When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old female suffering from non-serious gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to University Hospital in stable condition.
There are no suspects at this time, LMPD Major Crimes Division is handling the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
