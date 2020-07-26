29-year-old female in critical condition following shooting in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood Sunday afternoon critically injures one female victim.
Metrosafe confirmed that calls came in at 4:36 p.m. for reports of a shooting on the 4900 block of Shasta Trail.
Police arrived on scene and found a 29-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.
LMPD reported no suspects at this time. The LMPD Major Crimes Division is handling the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
