Bullitt County leaders prepare for more COVID-19 restrictions

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When Bullitt County leaders joined together today for their regular countywide COVID-19 teleconference, they discussed current infection numbers and plans for more possible restrictions.
As of the weekend, 241 lab-confirmed cases have been found in residents of Bullitt County.
The latest numbers from the Bullitt County Health Department show four people have died. That’s a number hasn’t increased since May. However, 174 people have completely recovered from COVID-19.
With more restrictions likely coming from Gov. Andy Beshear, Health Department Director Andrea Renfrow said the county is ready to implement whatever changes they need to.
“Any further executive order that goes out today,” Renfrow explained, “as soon as we get those, and we hope to get those in the morning, we’ll be pushing those out to our community and throughout all of our industries and social media as much as we can.”
For Bullitt County, JudgeExecutive Jerry Summers said the economic impact more restrictions would have takes a backseat to health. Summers believes major attractions in the area are willing to play ball.
“The concern… is the public safety of the community,” said Summers. “We wouldn’t want to be a catalyst to push COVID out. Bernheim, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, you couldn’t ask for a better stewards of our community. They’ve reached out and they’ve taken exemplary on their own.”
Summers says he’s confident the tourism industry can handle the restrictions they’ll need to put in place.
