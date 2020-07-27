Bullitt County Public Schools announces upcoming school year will begin with full NTI

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The upcoming school year for all students of Bullitt County Public Schools will now begin utilizing remote learning.
According to a letter sent to families of BCPS students, Superintendent Dr. Jesse Bacon said the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases around Kentucky and the Bullitt County community caused the school board to rethink in-person classes for the start of the year.
The first day for students in Bullitt County is scheduled for August 26.
The letter said that BCPS will continue to monitor guidelines from the Kentucky Department of Public Health and the CDC, and as more data becomes available the school board will provide a phased transition back to in-person classes.
BCPS offered both in-person learning as well as a virtual academy option for the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Families who had chosen the Bullitt Cloud Academy option will be contacted to verify they still want to commit to semester-long virtual learning.
“Since the end of last school year, our teachers and staff have been working to create a robust Remote Learning framework with a set of standards that reflect the mission and vision of our district,” Dr. Bacon said in the letter. “For what I hope will be the very short time that in-person learning will be replaced with Remote Learning, you will see innovative new approaches and a commitment to individualized learning opportunities.”
The letter said while there is no timeline period for when a transition back to in-person learning would occur, a phasing schedule would be released when available.
