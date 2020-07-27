Community activist says city is dealing with highest number of homicides in 18 years

“Put the guns down, pick a pen up, let’s educate you,” Krista added. “It’s a different way to get on with life instead of robbing and stealing and killing. I don’t know what the answer could be but I’m all for looking for a solution. According to LMPD stats, the largest majority of homicide victims in the city are between the ages of 18 and 24. The same goes for the ages of the suspects.