Crystal Rogers case: Many wondering if possible human remains found in Nelson Co. are Rogers'

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A lot of questions swirling in the Nelson County community after possible human remains are found in a rural area. Authorities are releasing very few details, but many people are wondering if the remains belong to Crystal Rogers, whose case has garnered national attention.
The answer is unknown as of now, but the FBI is stepping in to help investigate.
In Bardstown, word spread quickly about the remains found last week.
“It’s devastating, devastating that nothing has been solved,” Trish Price who has been following the Rogers story said. “Nothing has been resolved.”
Rogers, a mother of five, disappeared on July 3, 2015. There have been extensive searches for her over the years.
She was last seen at the family farm of her boyfriend, Brooks Houck.
“Especially being a young woman in Bardstown it’s is a little bit scary that something like that did happen and they don’t know,” Hannah Lanham of Bardstown said.
A social media post on Thursday by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said they became aware of possible human remains near the border of Nelson and Washington counties. People in the area told WAVE 3 News authorities were searching near Paschal Ballard Lane, which is close to the Houck family farm.
The next day, the sheriff’s office said they requested help from the FBI Evidence Response Team since the area was difficult to reach. The possible remains were recovered and sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia for testing.
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says there are multiple missing people from the area and that’s why they aren’t speaking on camera at this time. According to Team Crystal, a social media page, they are asking for people to give Rogers’ family some privacy.
One of Rogers’ family members said that they have been contacted by authorities and are waiting for more information. The Nelson County Sheriff says he’s not going to speculate or commenting on the case until they have more information from the FBI lab.
The hope is that Rogers’ family, friends, the community, and the police will know the truth about what happened to her one day.
“If these remains indeed are Crystal then it does provide closure for the families and community,” Mike Lewis, a Bardstown visitor said. “If it’s not her than it would open up another can of worms as to who it may be.”
