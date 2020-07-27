Downtown Jeffersonville school with STEAM curriculum opens its doors

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A brand new, state of the art elementary school in Jeffersonville with a first of its kind STEAM learning program hosted a ribbon cutting event Monday.
Franklin Square Elementary hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony where officials of Greater Clark County Schools and local government officials opened the doors of the new school in preparation for the first day of school Wednesday.
The school has been stated as “one-of-a-kind” due to being the pilot location in Greater Clark County’s Project Lead the Way launch.
It also offers the district’s first STEAM curriculum, created through a partnership with the NoCo Arts District in Jeffersonville. Through the program, children as young as 5-years-old can learn more about science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Other unique perks of the new building include a large slide at the entrance of the building, an outdoor playground, and hallways painted the school colors of blue and green, which students helped select.
Students from Maple and Spring Hill elementary schools, which closed this year, will be attending the new downtown school.
“To have a school downtown in Jeffersonville has been a priority, not only for the district but also the city of Jeffersonville to finally see this to completion is a great moment,” Mark Laughner, superintendent of Greater Clark County Schools said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district is offering both in-person and virtual learning options for students.
