FORECAST: Hot and humid, storm chances increase

- TODAY: Approaching cold front brings increased rain chances
- TUESDAY THROUGH WEEKEND: Below average highs in the 80s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. The coverage will go from scattered to more numerous as we head toward the evening. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Storms are likely this evening, but they become more scattered into the overnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Temperatures remain warm with lows in the 70s.
A few showers are possible Tuesday morning, but as the day wears on storms will re-develop south of Louisville in the afternoon. Early morning fog is possible, especially areas that have a chance to clear out. Highs generally in the 80s.
Tuesday night features partly cloudy and drier conditions with lower humidity moving in, especially north of Louisville. Lows will sit in the 60s for most.
Wednesday looks to be the driest day this week but an isolated shower or thunderstorms can't be ruled out then.
Another system sweeping by brings enhanced rain chances Thursday and Friday as highs sit in the 80s.
