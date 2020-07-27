FORECAST: Scattered downpours overnight

- TUESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms mainly south
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most storms to our west are fading to scattered showers at this point. We’ll keep a slight rain chance in overnight with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures should hold in the lower 70s for the city.
Patchy fog early Tuesday will give way to a few scattered showers and thunderstorms (mainly south of Louisville) during the afternoon. Otherwise, expect some sun with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Drier air moves in Tuesday night, allowing temperatures to drop into the 60s under partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday afternoon’s storm chance is nearly non-existent and confined to areas of southern Kentucky once again thanks to drier air over most of us. Highs will be near 90 under partly sunny skies.
