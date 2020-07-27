GE Appliances looking to fill 150 part-time positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – GE Appliances is creating 150 part-time positions and the company is looking for people to fill them.
The production positions are being created as part of the company’s GEA2DAY program and are tailored for college students but are open to anyone who wants to apply.
The jobs will be two days a week, Monday and Friday.
According to GE, highlights of the jobs include:
- Starting wages of $14 per hour plus a night shift bonus for second and third shift employees with opportunities for advancement.
- Paid holidays that fall on Mondays and Fridays, paid vacation, and up to $6,000 in tuition reimbursement annually.
- Discounts on appliances on the first day of employment.
- In addition, employees have access to an on-site wellness clinic, athletic center and employee assistance program.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.