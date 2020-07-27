Hardin County high school students receive two-day week schedules for in-person learning

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - For Hardin County families who have chosen in-person learning for their high school students, the school board has announced they will be attending school on a twice-a-week schedule.
Hardin County Schools released an announcement Monday that all students would operate on a hybrid “A/B” schedule when school resumes on Monday, August 24.
The schedule will separate students of Central Hardin High School, John Hardin High School and North Hardin High School into two groups of students.
Fifty percent of students will be placed in Group A and will attend school on Monday and Thursday of each week. The other half will be placed in Group B and will attend on Tuesdays and Fridays.
On the days students aren’t scheduled for in-person learning, they will instead work on projects and homework from home, according to the school board.
Schools will determine which group students will be located.
College View Campus students will receive in-person instruction on four days a week, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
The school board said that no students will go in for in-person learning on Wednesdays, with the day instead being used for instructional enrichment activities.
“We understand that this is a change from the model we introduced earlier this month,” Hardin County Schools Superintendent Teresa Morgan said. “However, this will give us the flexibility to offer the instructional opportunities that we feared we might not be able to offer after further study of both learning models.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, HCS is offering both the option for in-person classroom learning, or a fully virtual Online Learning Academy.
Parents have until noon on July 31 to contact their student’s high school and decide on which option they prefer.
HCS will also be offering a live question and answer session for the new initiative, which can be viewed Tuesday, July 27 at noon on the school board’s YouTube channel.
For more information, visit Hardin County Schools’ website.
