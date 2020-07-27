JCPS produce distribution ends this week, meals continue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public School officials said the district distributes 300,000 meals during a normal summer. This summer the district served nearly 2,000,000 meals.
Dan Ellnor oversees JCPS meal distribution in the JCPS Community Nutrition Service. He said the program rolled out produce boxes about seven weeks ago.
As students get ready to roll back into the school year, Ellnor said meal distribution will continue until a week before school starts.
Ellnor said the district was able to provide fresh fruits, vegetables and a nutritional education program through the USDA, however that ends this week. He said the next challenge is for the district to continue providing produce along with meals when summer ends.
“We see the same families every week,” Ellnor said. “They come and count on produce boxes count on food that we’re distributing to help them out from week to week.”
Ellnor said JCPS is looking to get more money approved by the state to unlock and provide produce in the fall. He said he needs the USDA to extend summer feeding waivers so the district can work on how food services will be delivered in the fall.
