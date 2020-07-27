Louisville violence: More than 300 shootings reported this year as at least 4 more are confirmed Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A consistent string of shootings is keeping the Louisville Metro Police Department busy; at least nine people were shot over the weekend and on Monday there were at least four more confirmed shootings.
Investigators say they don’t believe the shootings are connected, but a violent year in Louisville doesn’t seem to be slowing down.
Each person WAVE 3 News spoke with Monday who witnessed the crimes said they’re affected by the constant appearance of police lights, crime tape, shot out windows, and damage from gunfire.
The first shooting victim confirmed on Monday was a pregnant woman in a black car. Police say she was struck around 10 a.m. on North 34th Street a few blocks north of West Market Street in Shawnee.
A witness did want to share his identity but spoke to WAVE 3 News about what happened. He says he has been living in Louisville for years and he’s never been so close to a violent shooting.
“She came out [of the car] and said, ‘Oh, help me, help me! I got shot!‘” he explained.
The witness said was driving down the street a short time behind the car he believes the gunman was in.
“I saw the blood when she got out of the car,” he said, as he pointed to his shoulder, suggesting she had been hit in her shoulder. “I had to stop [driving the car] because I almost hit her.”
The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Less than an hour later around 10:45 a.m., LMPD squad cars left North 34th Street to respond to another shooting reported a few blocks away on 40th Street and West Market. There, investigators found a man had been shot. He was also transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Joe Reed Sr., a witness to the second shooting, said the victim tried to get away from the gunfire by getting Reed’s attention and trying to get into his car.
“I was coming down the street and got up here,” Reed Sr. said. “‘Boom, boom, boom!' I fell across the seat, looked into the mirror, and saw a guy trying to get in saying he was hit.”
Reed said it happened so quickly he didn’t register what was going on or that his life was spared by just inches.
“A bullet had just hit my head and went through the window,” Reed said. A bullet hole was left in the back left passenger window of his car.
Hours later, around 2 p.m., a man was shot on South Hancock Street in Smoketown. Investigators say he was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
A short time later, a man was brought to the hospital in critical condition after being shot on Virginia Avenue.
Joe Reed Jr., the man’s son, was driving when he got the call that his father was involved in a shooting. He explained to WAVE 3 News how the violence in the city is almost being ignored by everyone witnessing it.
“That’s the problem,” Reed said. “We can live in it and walk right past it like its nothing.”
According to LMPD statistics, by July 26, 2019, there had been 142 reported shootings.
By the same time this year, the number doubled to 304 shootings in the city in seven months. Eighty people have been murdered.
Anyone who has information on any of Monday’s shootings or any other crimes in the city is asked to call the LMPD tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. Tips can be left anonymously.
