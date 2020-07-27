Man dies in crash on Lincoln Bridge

One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on the Lincoln Bridge. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | July 27, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT - Updated July 27 at 7:57 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on the Lincoln Bridge.

A car was taking the ramp from Interstate 64 West onto Interstate 65 North around 9 p.m. Sunday when the driver hit a concrete wall and a pole before coming to a stop, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman officer Beth Ruoff.

The driver, who LMPD identified as a 41-year-old man, died at the scene. His name has not been released.

A passenger was taken to an area hospital and was in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but Ruoff said speed appeared to be a factor.

