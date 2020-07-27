Man dies in crash on Lincoln Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on the Lincoln Bridge.
A car was taking the ramp from Interstate 64 West onto Interstate 65 North around 9 p.m. Sunday when the driver hit a concrete wall and a pole before coming to a stop, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman officer Beth Ruoff.
The driver, who LMPD identified as a 41-year-old man, died at the scene. His name has not been released.
A passenger was taken to an area hospital and was in serious condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, but Ruoff said speed appeared to be a factor.
