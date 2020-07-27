Man injured in dump truck crash on I-65

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash on I-65 in northern Scott County sent a Scottsburg, Indiana man to the hospital with serious injuries Monday.
Around 12:30 p.m., Indiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-65 near the 35-mile marker near the Scott/Jackson County Lines. A dump truck driven by Robert L. Stidham, age 62, was traveling south on I-65 when the truck drove into the median for an unknown reason.
The truck struck a guard rail before overturning and coming to rest on its side in the median of I-65. Stidham had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire and EMS personnel. He was flown by a medical helicopter to a Louisville hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Investigators believe Stidham may have suffered a medical emergency, which may have been a contributing factor in the crash.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 were shut down for approximately one hour for crash investigation and cleanup.
The driver’s family has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.
