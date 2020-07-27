Man shot in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 3900 block of West Market Street at 10:45 a.m. Monday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Mitchell said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
No suspect information has been released.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
