2 men wounded in separate afternoon shootings minutes apart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Separate shootings have resulted in two men being treated for gunshot wounds.
The first shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 700 block of S. Hancock St. in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood.
Arriving officers found a man with injuries believed to be non-life threatening. The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
About 15 minutes later, officers were called to the 3600 block of Virginia Ave. on another shooting. LMPD says the man wounded there is in critical condition at UofL Hospital.
Both shootings are under investigation by the LMPD Major Crimes Unit. There are no suspects in either shooting.
Anyone with information about either case can call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
