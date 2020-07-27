New discounts, promotions announced for Kentucky State Fair 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A number of new promotions were announced on Monday, along with the return of Military Sunday.
The fair announced new discounted gate parking. On Mondays and Fridays fairgoers can pay $5 for advance parking or at the gate before 5 p.m. After 5 p.m. parking will be $10 a vehicle.
Advance discount parking will be available online through the 30th and at participating Kroger locations until 10 p.m. Aug. 19.
Active and retired military and their families can receive free admission Aug. 23 for up to four people per military ID. An ID will need to be presented at the gate. Parking is not included.
Fairgoers can save money by purchasing “Thrill Ville” wristbands for unlimited rides.
Visitors of all ages can pay $7 for advance admission tickets instead of $10 at the gate. Children five and under are free.
For more information on new discounts and admission click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.