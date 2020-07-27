Oldham County Board of Education approves August 24 start date for students

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Students in Oldham County Schools will begin the upcoming school year on August 24 following Monday night’s Board of Education meeting approving a 2020-2021 calendar change.
The board unanimously passed the updated calendar, with a new start date for students being pushed back two weeks from the initial date of August 12.
Members of the board explained calendar changes for the upcoming year included a start date of August 21 for teachers, with a teacher work day scheduled for August 20.
The calendar would not have any changes in school breaks, but would take away a calendar flex date near Election Day, making it a teacher work day.
The last day for students on the new 2020-2021 calendar year will be June 2, 2021.
