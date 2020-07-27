StormTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Edition

It will no doubt be a hot and humid day but also an active one for the radar. Showers and thunderstorms should begin to pop just after lunch with some of the thunderstorms on the strong/heavy side.
We will see additional clusters/lines of thunderstorms pass into Southern Indiana this evening that will help push some of the downpours into Southern Kentucky. The severe risk is there, but low. Flash flooding will be of greater concern.
Tuesday will feature most of the action on the radar over KY vs IN. But even across KY, they look to be scattered.
Wednesday, and at least most of Thursday, look to be our “break days” from a wild radar. Humidity will be down too, but only by a couple notches.
By late Thursday and Friday, a low pressure will rotate in more bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Flash flooding the main concern.
We won’t get much of a break afternoon this one as yet another low pressure will throw some rain at us over the weekend.
The good news is that the cloudy/rainy setup will keep us in the 80s for highs vs the 90s. The bad news is the humidity will be so high, you won’t notice a difference.
After all of this mess is past us, we will then have to watch the Caribbean for any tropical system that could get pulled north into our area. It is just too early to make a call on that.
Have a Goode one!
