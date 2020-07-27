Teacher tutors hope to assist parents with NTI

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With many school districts like the Jefferson County Public Schools already announcing they’re going back to non-traditional instruction, more help is popping up for parents. We’ve told you about nanny shares starting in our area, but there are also NTI tutors for hire.
Many parents are bracing for another round of NTI, but don't feel confident enough to tackle every subject themselves, fearing their kids may fall behind. That's why sisters-in-law Whitney Lawrence, a Kentucky State University Doctor of Education and former JCPS teacher, and Kaylae Price, a Cedar Grove Elementary Special Education teacher, were already tapped into.
"Once NTI started, I heard a lot of parents (talking about) having a hard time helping their students," Lawrence recalled.
The two teachers decided they wanted to help students stay on track.
"I mean you're working a 9-to-5 or 9-to-6 job and you have to come home and do dinner and what time do we have left?" Price said of the time issues many parents are having.
The duo created the Virtual Teaching Institute this summer.
"I had not just struggling students but parents who felt like their students were just racing through NTI," Lawrence said, "and needed additional support just to make sure they are staying about grade level."
With options listed on their site on Facebook from virtual tutoring to checking homework assignments, meetings with parents to a la carte help-that may be just for reading or just for math, parents can choose what works best for their child and pocketbook.
"I saw that it was really tough for parents," Price said of parents who have children with emotional and behavior disorders and were trying to get through NTI.
Price knew her expertise was needed.
"I know that a lot of parents are worried about them (their children) losing the time in the school, "Price said, "so that's where I could come in and help those students close that learning gap or social gap."
"I do feel like our school systems are doing a really good job with providing resources with NTI," Lawrence added, "I just felt like this could help assist with that as well."
The program also assists parents with pre-school children with virtual lessons and activities available for as little as $15.
