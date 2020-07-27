Two 14-year-olds injured in Southside double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after two teenage boys were shot in Louisville’s Southside neighborhood.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Monday night in the 100 block of E. Southland Blvd.
Once officers found them, both victims were transported to Norton Children’s Hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information that has any further information is asked to call police at (502) 574-LMPD.
