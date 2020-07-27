Two 14-year-olds injured in Southside double shooting

Louisville Metro police officers are investigating a double shooting that took place Monday around 9 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Southland Blvd. (Source: wlox)
By Shellie Sylvestri | July 27, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT - Updated July 27 at 10:50 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after two teenage boys were shot in Louisville’s Southside neighborhood.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Monday night in the 100 block of E. Southland Blvd.

Once officers found them, both victims were transported to Norton Children’s Hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information that has any further information is asked to call police at (502) 574-LMPD.

