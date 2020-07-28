Beshear: Kentucky mask mandate likely to be extended

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear began his Tuesday COVID-19 update by reiterating his hope that Kentuckians do not travel to hotspot states where the virus is spiking. Those states include Florida, Texas, Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada and South Carolina.
Beshear urges anyone who goes to those states to self-quarantine once coming back to the commonwealth.
He also briefly made reference to the state’s face mask mandate which went into effect July 10, saying it will likely be extended. Its initial period is 30 days.
COVID-19 case information from Tuesday, July 28:
- New cases: 532
- Deaths: 10
- Statewide total deaths: 719
- New cases of kids under age five: 21
- Youngest child confirmed Tuesday: 2 months old
- Longterm care facility cases: 77 residents, 31 staff
- State overall total: 28,126
- Positivity rate: 5.08%
- Hospitalizations: 584
- ICU: 115
- Total state recoveries: 7,470
