Clark County students, parents make preparations ahead of first day of school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students in Southern Indiana are getting ready to return to the classroom and some prepared for the first day by getting back-to-school physicals on Tuesday.
Brittany Duncan brought her 11-year-old and six-year-old daughters to Norton Children’s in Clarksville for a checkup.
Both attend New Albany Floyd County schools and will be attending classes in person.
The oldest needed a round of vaccinations, before the new year.
“We always do it every year before they go back to school,” Duncan said. “They check them to make sure that they’re growing appropriately, make sure they’re updated on their vaccinations and just to check them out from head to toe.”
Pediatricians say they’ve seen a drop in the vaccination rate since the start of the pandemic, because fewer people are visiting the doctor’s office.
“We’re helping parents realize that the office is a safe place to come,” Norton Children’s Clarksville Pediatrician, Dr. Jill Howell said. “Well visits are scheduled together, so we’re not seeing sick kids in between well visits.”
New Albany Floyd County schools start back August 12th.
Greater Clark County students go back on Wednesday.
