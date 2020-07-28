FORECAST: Decreasing clouds with scattered thunderstorm chance

- TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly south
- TUESDAY THROUGH WEEKEND: Below average highs in the 80s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cloudy start, we’ll see more sunshine this afternoon.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through this evening, especially in areas south of I-64 with the best rain chance south of the Parkways. Expect highs in the 80s today.
Drier air moves in tonight, allowing temperatures to drop into the 60s under mostly clear skies.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a small rain chance in southern Kentucky thanks to the front lingering to our south.
Highs climb to near 90° on Wednesday.
The rain chances increase by Thursday morning, but most of Wednesday night will still be dry with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Another system sweeping by brings enhanced rain chances Thursday and Friday as highs sit in the 80s.
