FORECAST: Hot, mainly dry day; Rain chances increase overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- TODAY: Isolated shower, t-storm possible across Southern KY
- THURSDAY: Heavy rain potential of 1-3"
- SATURDAY: Heavy rain potential of 1-2″
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be a hot day with isolated storms firing up during the afternoon, especially in areas south and southwest of Louisville. Highs return to the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Clouds increase overnight but most locations will remain dry until early Thursday morning. Lows will be in the 70s overnight.
Thursday features multiple rounds of heavy rain which may lead to localized flooding issues. Rainfall totals may exceed an inch in most of WAVE Country; totals over two inches possible south of Louisville. Clouds and rain will limit highs to the low 80s. Rain chances remain Thursday night, becoming more scattered into early Friday morning. Expect lows near 70 degrees.
End of the week systems could lead to not only flash flooding but also river flooding concerns.
