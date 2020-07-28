FORECAST: Pleasant overnight - enjoy it!

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heavy rain possible later this week into the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drier air moves in tonight, allowing temperatures to drop into the 60s under mostly clear skies.
Patchy fog is possible by Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be a hot day with scattered storms firing up in the afternoon, especially in areas south and southwest of Louisville. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
We’ll start Wednesday night mainly dry, but rain arrives once again by Thursday morning. Lows will be in the 70s.
Heavy rain will be with us at times on Thursday, leading to some flooding issues in a few places. Rainfall totals will exceed an inch over most of WAVE Country, with totals over two inches possible south of Louisville. Highs will be held down in the 80s.
Flash flood threats and river flood threats will need to be watched closely Thursday and Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.