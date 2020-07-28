Hardin County students to attend school using hybrid schedule

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – High school students in Hardin County will operate on a hybrid schedule when school resumes in the fall.
According to Hardin County Schools, students whose parents chose traditional face-to-face instruction will be placed in two groups, Group A and Group B. Group A will attend school on Monday and Thursday and Group B will attend on Tuesday and Friday.
College View Campus students will attend school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
In Online Learning Academy option is also available, Students who chose that option will attend school five days a week.
If parents chose the Online Learning Academy and decide to switch, the district must be notified by July 31.
