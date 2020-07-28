Jamon Brown’s helmet to carry Breonna Taylor’s name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman from Louisville says he is going to wear the name of Breonna Taylor on his helmet this season.
Jamon Brown made the statement to ESPN yesterday. The 27-year-old has taken part in several peaceful protests in Louisville that have occurred in the wake of Taylor's March 13 death. She died after being shot by Louisville Metro police while three detectives were serving a no-knock warrant at her apartment during a narcotics investigation.
Brown said he went to school with people who knew Taylor, 26, and has been in contact with Taylor's mother on several occasions.
"Yes, sir, I will put Breonna Taylor's name on my helmet," Brown said. "To me, the God I serve says we're all brothers and sisters in His eyes. Losing Breonna Taylor was like losing a sister, even though I didn't know her. ... Being able to carry her name and represent what she stood for alive, I'm for that. On top of that, she was taken from us before she could even really live her life. It's about being able to carry her name and what it is standing for right now: change."
Brown is not the only NFL player who has been a part of the Justice for Breonna. Wide receiver Kenny Stills of the Houston Texans was arrested July 15 after a protest at the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
WNBA players have also worn Taylor’s name on the back of their jerseys.
