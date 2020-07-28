Law enforcement leaders discuss police reform

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky law enforcement leaders met to discuss several issues, including police reform.
They gathered with lawmakers in Frankfort on Tuesday to plan for the 2021 session.
With police reform in the national spotlight, the issues that came up included choke holds, and use of force.
“Use of force reporting, every use of force incident that comes through our agency crosses my desk,” Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police President, Chief Art Ealum said. “By the time it gets to me, any problems should have been addressed, or turned over to an internal investigation. To do that and hold our people accountable, we can lessen the number of incidents that get national attention.”
Another focus of the discussion was to extend law enforcement training, as well as streamlining policies among agencies.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.