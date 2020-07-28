A look inside life at Louisville protest hub, roles, teamwork and deep emotion

“People have sacrificed their lives for in this park right here,” Theo Wrath said who works as a gardener in the park. “We make it beautiful and show that respect.” Wrath said he’s gardened at the park at least twice a day for nearly 60 days. He said standing where Tyler Gerth died in June reminds him that anything can happen at any time.”There is risk being here,” Wrath said. “There’s a lot of people who don’t agree with us, outsiders.”