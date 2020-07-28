A look inside life at Louisville protest hub, roles, teamwork and deep emotion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Since May, Jefferson Square Park has gone through phases: a sanctuary, vigil, crime scene and memorial. It’s rarely empty and always filled with art, candles, and flowers.
The park has become the focus and home base of Louisville protests and discussions of change. If you look within the park you’ll see each section has its own role. It’s led by people who said they are taking care of their ‘home’.
WAVE 3 News found Granville Covele sweeping at what protesters call Injustice or Taylor Park.”This is where I should be,” Covele said. “This is where they want me to be.”
For the last 20 days Covele said he’s been sweeping for Tyler Gerth, David McAtee and Breonna Taylor.”You got a house, you don’t want your house dirty,” Covele said. “Why should our house be dirty? This is sacred ground this isn’t ordinary ground.”
The sacred ground has become a home base to hundreds of protesters daily for months. Some who took on their own positions, on the team fighting for equality and justice.
“People have sacrificed their lives for in this park right here,” Theo Wrath said who works as a gardener in the park. “We make it beautiful and show that respect.” Wrath said he’s gardened at the park at least twice a day for nearly 60 days. He said standing where Tyler Gerth died in June reminds him that anything can happen at any time.”There is risk being here,” Wrath said. “There’s a lot of people who don’t agree with us, outsiders.”
Wrath said outsiders frequently throw verbal attacks and misinterpret what’s inside the square. He described and incident with a driver passing by near the park.”They were yelling and I said, ‘Well I’m not the one tearing up the city,’ I said, ‘I’m not tearing up the city we’re making it beautiful.' ”
Each person at the park fulfills their role with pride. More than three hours later and Covele was still pushing a broom.”I’m the type of person on the team, I could be the water boy,” he said. “I don’t have to be the quarterback. In the end we all get a ring anyway.”
The team says that guarding and taking care of the park is the shine on the ring - justice for Breonna Taylor. The gardeners, cleaners and counselors we spoke with said they also provide haircuts, lessons and feed children during the week because they said the park is more than just a protest site, it’s a community.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.