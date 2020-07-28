1 shot in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 3000 block of Herman Street around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.
The victim was taken to an area hospital. The condition of the victim has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
