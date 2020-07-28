Start of football season delayed as KHSAA sets plan for fall sports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Athletes taking part in fall sports in Kentucky now have an idea of when their season will begin.
During a special meeting by video teleconference, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control voted to allow football teams to play their first regular season games on Sept. 11 with practice starting Monday, August 24. The football postseason will be pushed back one week with first round games starting the weekend of Nov. 13 and the finals on Dec. 11 and 12.
The seasons for cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball will begin on September 7. Practice for those four sports will can begin two weeks prior to that date. Teams for all sports will be limited to 7 1/2 hours of practice during the week of Aug. 24.
The KHSAA board also voted to move the start of the soccer postseason to Oct. 12 with the first three rounds condensed into a two week period. Postseason dates for field hockey, cross country and volleyball were left as previously set.
The starting date for competitive cheer and dance was set for Aug. 24. The board made a strong recommendation to schools that all activity be held outdoors in cases where safety equipment and conditions will permit.
The KHSAA board also approved a recommended motion that member schools only play schools located in Kentucky or located in a county of a neighboring state that directly borders Kentucky.
