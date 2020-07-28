StormTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

Main focus of today’s video will be the heavy rain setup for Thursday and again over the weekend. While the exact placement of the highest rain totals is not locked in at this time, the potential we are seeing in the data indicates both have a risk for producing 1-3″ each. And our concern is obviously the locations that see these system overlap and end up on the higher-end of those totals.
That will be our main forecast challenge in the days ahead.
Until then, smaller challenges in terms of rain chances are the risk focuses more south today and remains south Wednesday. This means MOST of you will see a couple days of dry weather. Get your outdoor plans wrapped up before we get into the messy stuff mentioned above.
Have a Goode one!
