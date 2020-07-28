Valley Station shooting sends one to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a person was reportedly shot Tuesday night.
A Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed the call came in at 10:14 p.m. of a shooting in the 6600 block of Ashby Lane in Valley Station.
Louisville EMS, Fire and Police responded to the scene.
It has not been reported if the victim was transported to the hospital or the extent of the person’s injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
