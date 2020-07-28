Vehicle fleeing police strikes cars killing 1, injuring multiple others

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was killed and several other people suffered various injuries after a person fleeing police ran a red light and struck two cars.
Lt. Colonel Josh Myers, assistant chief of the Shively Police Department, said officers were called to teh parking lot of Shively Center at 4400 Dixie Highway around 11:35 p.m. about a possible domestic violence situation outside a parked vehicle. Arriving officers found the vehicle, a Nissan pickup, but did not see a possible victim.
Myers said as officers approached the pickup, it sped off through the parking lot and onto Heaton Road before heading north on Dixie Highway. Because they feared a person was in danger, police tried to catch up to the speeding truck.
As the pickup approached the intersection of Dixie Highway and Crums Lane, it crossed from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes. The pickup ran the red light for Dixie Highway traffic, striking a car crossing Crums Lane and before hitting a southbound vehicle on Dixie.
Police say two people in the truck, which was reported stolen from Shelbyville, ran after the crash. A 17-year-old boy was quickly arrested, but the second person remains at large.
A man in the back seat of the car on Crums Lane, Stephaun Dotson, 21, of Louisville, died from his injuries at University of Louisville Hospital. A woman passenger in the car was ejected and a 9 month old girl in a car seat in the rear of the vehicle were also critically injured.
The five people in the second vehicle - a man, an older woman and three young girls - sustained minor injuries.
In addition to the search for the second suspect, police are still looking for the woman involved in teh original domestic violence call. If you have information about either of them, call Shively police at 502-448-6181 or the department’s tip line at 502-930-2SPD (2773).
