Why women are posting black-and-white photos of themselves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Have you accepted the challenge?
#ChallengeAccepted is a social media movement that’s going viral, where women are posting black-and-white photos of themselves to encourage female empowerment and solidarity.
#ChallengeAccepted and #WomenSupportingWomen are just a few of the hashtags floating around to support the cause.
If you’re wondering where it started, or why, your guess is as good as ours.
Much like a similar viral challenge in 2016 that was meant to raise awareness about cancer, the origins of this new challenge are unknown, but the goal is to share positivity and come together during the coronavirus pandemic.
Women on the frontlines to anchors on the Today Show and Hollywood actresses, are all sharing their photos, and we encourage you to as well on the WAVE 3 News Facebook page.
