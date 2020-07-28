29-year-old woman shot and killed in Newburg neighborhood identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman shot and killed in the Newburg neighborhood Sunday night has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
29-year-old Jossette Lane died due to injuries sustained from a gunshot wound, according to the deputy coroner.
MetroSafe confirmed calls came in at 4:36 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting on the 4900 block of Shasta Trail.
Police arrived on scene and found a female victim, later identified as Lane, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Lane was transported to University Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, according to LMPD spokeswoman officer Elizabeth Ruoff.
LMPD reported no suspects at this time. The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.