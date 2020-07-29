Beshear COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths, 619 new cases confirmed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed in his Wednesday COVID-19 press briefing that five more Kentuckians have died of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total of deaths in the commonwealth since the spring to 724. More than 600 new cases were confirmed.
Beshear, again, stressed the importance of wearing a face mask in public, limiting the size of group gatherings to 10 or less, and urged Kentuckians not to travel to hotspot states where the virus is spiking. Those states include Florida, Texas, Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, and South Carolina.
COVID-19 case information from Wednesday, July 29:
- New cases: 619
- Deaths: 5
- Statewide total deaths: 724
- New cases of kids under age five: 17
- Youngest child confirmed Wednesday: 4 months old
- State overall total: 28,727
- Positivity rate: 5.81%
- Hospitalizations: 571
- ICU: 112
