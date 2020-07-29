Biscuit Belly temporarily closes NuLu location after employee tests positive for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Biscuit Belly, a breakfast and brunch restaurant located in the NuLu neighborhood, has announced it has temporarily closed the location after an employee tests positive for COVID-19.
The business’ Facebook page said one of the cooks at their Main Street location developed allergy-like symptoms last week, but never contracted a fever or displayed lower-respiratory tract symptoms usually seen in COVID-19 patients.
After getting tested and receiving a positive test result on Monday, Biscuit Belly closed and suggested for all employees at the restaurant to get tested as well. The restaurant was closed and was completely disinfected on Tuesday using two kinds of anti-COVID-19 disinfectant, according to the post.
Biscuit Belly said the employee will be getting retested and will only return back to work once a negative test is received. The business said due to mask usage requirements in the restaurant, spread of the virus between other employees is low, but it would continue to monitor symptoms of other employees.
Employees from the St. Matthews and Colonial Gardens locations who did not have contact with the employee would come in to operate the NuLu location temporarily. The restaurant also said they are not forcing anyone to return to work if they are uncomfortable doing so.
The location will remain closed for the time being, and more announcements would be posted on their Facebook page.
