Column: Save Kentucky traditions like Derby Festival

While not holding events this year was the right decision, it is devastating to the Festival, our industry and our city nonetheless. In addition to our own challenges, the absence of this year's Festival has created a hardship for many of our sponsors, vendors and other community partners. Tourism (both local and state) has declined and many are left without jobs as a result. Without events like Thunder Over Louisville, area hotels have had to scramble to look for other ways to generate revenue. It could be several months before we get to the other side of this curve – both health-wise and economically.