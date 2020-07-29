Coronavirus puts federal trials in Indiana on hold

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Federal jury trials in Southern Indiana have been suspended from the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
The general order, which was issued today by the United States Attorney Office for the Southern District of Indiana, affects all United States District Courts in the district.
The order remains in effect from now until at least the end of August. Some jury trials could potentially to resume on September 1.
While jury trials have been suspended, the U.S. District courthouses remain open and other in-person proceedings, including plea and sentencing hearings, are taking place.
