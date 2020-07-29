Counselors available to support Louisville protesters mental health

Theo Wrath says those emotions run through him daily. ”It is its very heavy right here,” Wrath said. “Knowing that Tyler {Gerth} lost his life [in this park] fighting and standing for the movement. You never know what can happen.””A lot of them{protesters} can’t sleep,” Cahoon said. “They want to be down here so they’re going to keep coming down here. They’re so anxiety ridden. A lot of them have been hit by the bullets they’ve been tear gassed, they still want to be here. They are happy to see the table because it gives them the option to still come down here but someone is helping them be regulated.”