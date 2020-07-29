Greater Clark County Schools return to classroom

JEFFERSONVILLE, In.. (WAVE) - After months of planning, Greater Clark County Schools returned to in-person learning Wednesday.
Among the first districts to return to the classroom, GCCS said it’s primary goal wasn’t to be first. It was to be safe.
“A lot of parents [in our community] wanted to send their child back to school,” said Superintendent Mark Laughner, “and we needed to try to make that happen for them in a safe environment.” Laughner said students wanted to be back in the classroom as well.
In fact, even with online learning on the table, around 6,800 of a little over 10,000 students have chosen face-to-face instruction.
That's almost 7 out of every 10 students.
Maurice Graham’s children are among them. “They were excited to actually go,” said Graham, who dropped his kids off at the district’s newest school, Franklin Square Elementary. " [They] actually wanted to come in school, and not do online. The way we discussed it, if anything was to break out, like coronavirus, or something like that, we would pull them out.”
The alternative for Graham’s children is of course the online virtual academy offered by GCCS.
The district recognizes the strong possibility of a student showing symptoms of COVID-19, or even testing positive.
“If we see certain issues popping up in certain schools or communities, then we’re going to act quickly,” said Mark Laughner. “There’s some concern there. I’ll be the first to say that, but I also believe that we’re ready to start. We need to get our kids in school.”
If a positive case of COVID-19 does arise, it will be handled on a case by case basis and the district will work closely with the health department for further steps.
