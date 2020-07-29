The Healing Place hopes to donate 1K meals with virtual luncheon

The Healing Place Reach Recover Restore Virtual Luncheon will take place July 31. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | July 29, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT - Updated July 29 at 11:21 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A virtual luncheon will help feed people in need.

The Healing Place Reach Recover Restore Virtual Luncheon will take place on July 31 at 11:30 a.m.

For each virtual table purchased, 10 meals will be donated to people in need and first responders. The Healing Place has a goal to raise $250,000 and donate 1,000 meals with the event.

Meals will be delivered the week of July 27.

To purchase a table or for more information, click here.

