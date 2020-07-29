The Healing Place hopes to donate 1K meals with virtual luncheon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A virtual luncheon will help feed people in need.
The Healing Place Reach Recover Restore Virtual Luncheon will take place on July 31 at 11:30 a.m.
For each virtual table purchased, 10 meals will be donated to people in need and first responders. The Healing Place has a goal to raise $250,000 and donate 1,000 meals with the event.
Meals will be delivered the week of July 27.
