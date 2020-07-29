2 injured in Valley Station shooting, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were reportedly shot Tuesday night.
A MetroSafe spokesperson confirmed the call came in at 10:14 p.m. of a shooting in the 6600 block of Ashby Lane in Valley Station.
According to LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff, when officers arrived on scene they found a 30-year-old male and an adult female suffering from non-serious gunshot wounds.
Both victims were transported to University Hospital in stable condition.
There are no suspects in custody at this time. LMPD Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
