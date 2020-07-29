3 Louisville restaurant employees test positive for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Three staff members at a Louisville restaurant tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post by Agave & Rye, the three staff members were not in contact with guests and have not been allowed in the building since the restaurant was made aware of their results.
The post stated one employee tested positive a month ago after being off work for 12 days. A second employee had been off work for weeks before testing positive. The third employee was with friends Sunday and was informed Monday one of them tested positive. That employee tested positive and has not been in the restaurant since.
The restaurant said they have team members referred to as “sanitation ninjas” who work to continuously clean and sanitize surfaces from open to close.
