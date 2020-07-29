Man charged with shooting of teen in Bardstown

Tyran Maddox is charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Bardstown. (Source: Nelson County Jail)
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County man is charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment in connection with a shooting in Bardstown.

According to Bardstown police, officers were called to the Speedy Mart at 603 Bloomfield Road shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday on a report of shots fired. Soon after, police were notified at about a 17-year-old girl who had arrived at Flaget Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left side of her chest.

Detectives said their investigation led them to identify Tyran Maddox, 18, of Bardstown, as the suspect.

Maddox was arrested just before 1 a.m. during a traffic stop on Highway 245 and was booked into the Nelson County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000 cash.

