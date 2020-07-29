Man killed in Shelby Park shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Shelby Park neighborhood of Louisville on Wednesday.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 700 block of E. Kentucky Street around 4:15 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot, later identified as Dewight Lacey, 29.
Lacey was taken via EMS to UofL Hospital with what appeared to be injuries that were not serious; Mitchell said, however, his condition took a turn and he died at the hospital.
There are no suspects currently.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting should call 574-LMPD (5673).
